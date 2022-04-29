UrduPoint.com

China Launches Two New Satellites

April 29, 2022

China successfully sent two satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :China successfully sent two satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday.

The satellites, Siwei 01 and 02, were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 12:11 p.m.

(Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit, China news service reported.

They will provide commercial remote sensing data services for industries including surveying and mapping, environmental protection, as well as urban security and digital rural development.

The launch marked the 417th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

