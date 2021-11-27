UrduPoint.com

China Launches Zhongxing-1D Satellite

Daniyal Sohail 26 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 04:52 PM

China launches Zhongxing-1D satellite

China successfully sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Saturday

XICHANG, Nov. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :China successfully sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Saturday.

The satellite, Zhongxing-1D, was launched at 0:40 a.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

This launch marked the 399th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

