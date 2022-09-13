UrduPoint.com

China Launches Zhongxing-1E Satellite Into Orbit - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published September 13, 2022 | 08:45 PM

China Launches Zhongxing-1E Satellite Into Orbit - Reports

China successfully launched the Zhongxing-1E communication satellite using the modified Long March 7 carrier rocket on Tuesday, media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) China successfully launched the Zhongxing-1E communication satellite using the modified Long March 7 carrier rocket on Tuesday, media reported.

The launch took place at 9:18 p.m. local time (13:18 GMT) from the Wenchang cosmodrome located on the Chinese island of Hainan, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

The satellite will be used to provide telecommunications services, according to the media outlet.

The flight marked the 437th launch using Long March rocket series.

Related Topics

China Long March Media TV From P

Recent Stories

Japan to continue support Pakistan in socio-econom ..

Japan to continue support Pakistan in socio-economic areas: Ambassador Mitsuhiro ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi seeks report ..

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi seeks report about rape of differently-able ..

1 minute ago
 Gomal University closed for indefinite period due ..

Gomal University closed for indefinite period due to students' protest

1 minute ago
 Twitter Unable to Identify, Expel Foreign Agents W ..

Twitter Unable to Identify, Expel Foreign Agents With Access to User Data - Whis ..

2 minutes ago
 RPO for ensuring community patrolling

RPO for ensuring community patrolling

5 minutes ago
 Borrell Sees Need to Negotiate With Russia on Numb ..

Borrell Sees Need to Negotiate With Russia on Number of Issues

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.