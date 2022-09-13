China Launches Zhongxing-1E Satellite Into Orbit - Reports

China successfully launched the Zhongxing-1E communication satellite using the modified Long March 7 carrier rocket on Tuesday, media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) China successfully launched the Zhongxing-1E communication satellite using the modified Long March 7 carrier rocket on Tuesday, media reported.

The launch took place at 9:18 p.m. local time (13:18 GMT) from the Wenchang cosmodrome located on the Chinese island of Hainan, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

The satellite will be used to provide telecommunications services, according to the media outlet.

The flight marked the 437th launch using Long March rocket series.