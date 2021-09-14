China leads the world in 5G smartphones and technology

China, the world's biggest 5G market that accounts for over 70 percent of all users and 5G base stations, is pushing ahead with next-generation technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :China, the world's biggest 5G market that accounts for over 70 percent of all users and 5G base stations, is pushing ahead with next-generation technology.

Already with over 400 million 5G users and 1 million base stations, China will continue pushing 5G development and innovations based on the next-generation network, the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in an online conference.

In the first eight months, China's 5G phone sales hit 168 million units, up 80 percent year on year.

The country now has 1.04 million 5G base stations to cover all major cities, Shanghai daily reported .

In August, 5G phone sales accounted for 74 percent of all models, according to the ministry.

5G is a key technology boosting the digital economy and upgrading the broader economic structure, said Minister Xiao Yaqing.

Firms have launched flagship models in China with new features such as self-developed imaging chips and foldable screens.

5G technology makes connection easier among various devices including smartphones, smart watches and headphones, said recently in Shanghai.

The ministry is also pushing industrial applications for 5G, covering the media, medical, transportation and education industries.