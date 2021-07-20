UrduPoint.com
China Lodges Representation With New Zealand Over Cyber Allegations

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 01:17 PM

China has made a representation to New Zealand after the latter accused Beijing of sponsoring cyberattacks, the embassy in Wellington said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) China has made a representation to New Zealand after the latter accused Beijing of sponsoring cyberattacks, the embassy in Wellington said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the New Zealand minister responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau, Andrew Little, claimed evidence of China-sponsored cyberattacks in the country.

"The accusation from the New Zealand side is totally groundless and irresponsible. China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition and has already lodged solemn representation with the NZ government," the statement read.

The embassy urged New Zealand to "abandon the Cold War mentality" and consider the issue professionally and responsibly rather than "manipulating political issues under the pretext of cybersecurity and mudslinging at others.

"

On Monday, US intelligence agencies released a joint advisory accusing China of malicious cyber activities and exposing more than 50 tactics allegedly used by hackers thought to be affiliated with Beijing. A senior American administration official noted that the US is being joined by "an unprecedented group of allies and partners" - including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and NATO - in criticizing Beijing's "cyber activities." China has repeatedly dismissed all cyber allegations against it.

