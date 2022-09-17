China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Exporting Technology Abroad - US State Dept.

China is perfecting mass surveillance technology domestically and then exporting the systems abroad, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) China is perfecting mass surveillance technology domestically and then exporting the systems abroad, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday.

"We've seen the lengths to which the People's Republic of China is willing to go in this sphere, perfecting mass surveillance in their own country and exporting that technology around the world," Sherman said during remarks at an emerging technology summit.

China also forces western companies to transfer technological knowledge to Beijing if they want to operate in the country's market, Sherman added.

Technology must be an enduring part of diplomats' work in order to ensure they benefit the US and the so-called "rules-based international order" it seeks to establish, Sherman said. Countries like China are actively using technology to undercut the US-led international order, according to Sherman.

The US, as well as its allies and partners, should bolster investments in science and emerging technology in order to shape the standards that govern new developments, Sherman also said.