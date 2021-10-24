UrduPoint.com

China Places Satellite Into Orbit To Test Debris Mitigation Technologies - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 43 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) China has successfully placed Shijian-20 satellite into orbit to test and verify space debris mitigation technologies, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Sunday.

The satellite was launched aboard a Long March 3B carrier rocket at 9:27 a.m. local time (01:27 GMT) from the Xichang spaceport in China's southwestern province of Sichuan.

The satellite entered the specified orbit within hours and the launch was recognized successful.

This was the 393rd mission for the Long March carrier rocket family.

