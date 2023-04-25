UrduPoint.com

China Planning To Launch Chang'e 6 Lunar Mission In May 2024 - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail Published April 25, 2023 | 01:10 PM

China Planning to Launch Chang'e 6 Lunar Mission in May 2024 - Space Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) China is planning to launch the Chang'e 6 lunar exploration mission in May 2024 to study the Moon's surface and collect soil samples, Vice Administrator of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) Wu Yanhua said on Tuesday.

"China will launch the Chang'e 6 probe around 2024 to conduct delivery of samples from the Moon. The planned date is May 2024," Wu said, as quoted by Chinese news outlet The Paper.

The launch of the next probe, Chang'e 7, is scheduled for 2026 and Chang'e 8 is likely to be launched in 2028, the official added.

The Chinese lunar exploration program, named Chang'e after the Chinese goddess of the Moon, includes four stages: an orbital missions around the artificial satellite of the Earth, soft landing on it, sample-return missions and the creation of an autonomous lunar research station.

Beijing successfully completed the third stage with the successful Chang'e-5 lunar mission launched in November 2020. Thus, China became the third country in history after the United States and the Soviet Union to successfully perform a lunar lander-return mission. With the upcoming Chang'e-6, Chang'e-7, and Chang'e-8 missions, Beijing plans to complete its current lunar program by 2030.

Related Topics

China Beijing United States May November 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

2 hours ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

2 hours ago
 Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapp ..

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

2 hours ago
 Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: S ..

Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.