Daniyal Sohail Published February 15, 2023 | 09:30 AM

China Planning Two Manned Missions to Tiangong Space Station in 2023 - Manned Space Agency

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) China is planning to carry out two manned missions to its Tiangong space station in 2023 with six astronauts aboard two spacecraft, China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Wednesday.

The Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft with a crew of three cosmonauts are scheduled to dock the station in May 2023, while the flight of Shenzhou 17 with the other three crew members is scheduled for October 2023. Both spacecraft will be launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, Inner Mongolia.

In May, China is also planning to launch the Tianzhou 6 cargo spacecraft to the station, which will deliver into orbit cargo for the work and life of astronauts, spacesuits, spare parts, and fuel.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in January that Beijing was planning to carry out over 60 space missions in 2023, launching more than 200 spacecraft into orbit.

By the end of 2023, China aims to break the national record for the number of space launches ” 64 space missions, with 188 spacecraft launched into orbit ” achieved last year.

In particular, Beijing intends to send the Tianzhou-6 unmanned cargo spacecraft, as well as Shenzhou-16 and Shenzhou-17 manned spacecraft, to the Tiangong space station.

China actively developed its space program in 2022 and finished the construction of its orbital station ” Tiangong. The basic structure of the T-shaped station consists of the Tianhe core module and two laboratory modules ” Wentian and Mengtian ” docked to it. The station can host up to six people at the same time during a crew rotation change. The operational life of the station is 15 years and should end in 2038. In December, Chinese taikonauts held a successful in-orbit rotation of crews at the Tiangong space station for the first time in the country's history.

In late November, China's Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft carrying a crew of three astronauts docked with the Tianhe module of the Tiangong space station. The Shenzhou-15 crew will work at the Tiangong space station until May 2023.

