China Plans To Build Space Launch Site In Eastern Port City

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:48 PM

China Plans to Build Space Launch Site in Eastern Port City

The eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang has unveiled an ambitious 14-year plan to build a commercial space launch site worth $3 billion in the port city of Ningbo

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang has unveiled an ambitious 14-year plan to build a commercial space launch site worth $3 billion in the port city of Ningbo.

The space hub will sprawl over nearly 26 square miles. It will include a launch pad, a rocket assembly and testing unit and a mission control center.

The province authority says the hub will have a capacity of 100 launches a year. It says the place has a favorable latitude, plenty of nearby islands and proximity to the Pacific.

This would be China's fifth space port. There are launch sites in Jiuquan in the northwestern Gansu province, Taiyuan in northern Shanxi, Xichang in southwestern Sichuan and Wenchang on the southern island of Hainan.

