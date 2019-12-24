China Plans to Cover All Major Cities With 5G Network by Late 2020 - IT Ministry

The Chinese authorities are planning to provide 5G network coverage to all prefecture-level cities by the end of 2020, the Chinese Industry and Information Technology Ministry said in a statement

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Chinese authorities are planning to provide 5G network coverage to all prefecture-level cities by the end of 2020, the Chinese Industry and Information Technology Ministry said in a statement.

This decision was voiced on Monday during the national working conference on industry and informatization.

"We are planning to firmly develop the expansion of 5G and seek to cover all prefecture-level cities with fifth generation network by late 2020," the statement said.

The commercial use of 5G networks was launched in China on November 1. Major telecommunications companies China Telecom, China Unicom and China mobile, as well as China Media Group, comprising China Central Television, China National Radio and China Radio International, have the license for using 5G.

It was initially introduced in roughly the 50 biggest cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing and Tianjin. Over 126,000 5G base stations currently operate across the country. Under the ministry's plan, China is set to cover 300 prefectural areas with a 5G network by the end of 2020.

5G is an advanced wireless technology, enabling the real-time exchange of information at speeds of over 10 gigabits a second, which is 30 times faster than the current 4g networks. 5G is the next step in internet connectivity speed and, as experts believe, has the potential to transform various aspects of modern life.