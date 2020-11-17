UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Plans To Launch Lunar Exploration Mission In Late November - Space Company

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:20 AM

China Plans to Launch Lunar Exploration Mission in Late November - Space Company

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) China is planning to launch its Chang'e 5 lunar exploration mission in late November, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Tuesday.

The mission will be launched by a Long March 5 heavy-lift carrier from the Wenchang launch site in the Hainan province. According to CASC, the rocket has been delivered by sea to the Wenchang city in late September, after which specialists performed a series of preparations and necessary tests. Earlier in the day, the launch vehicle was delivered to the space port's launch pad.

"This is currently one of our country's most complicated and multifaceted space missions," CASC noted.

The launch has been rescheduled several times. The mission failed to launch in 2017 and was rescheduled to take place in 2018, but was postponed to July 2019, and then to late 2019 only to be postponed once again.

If everything goes as planned, Chang'e 5 will gather samples of the moon's soil and bring them back to Earth.

Related Topics

Technology China Long March Vehicle SITE July September November 2017 2018 2019 From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 33 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mi ..

39 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

11 hours ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.