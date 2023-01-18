China Plans to Launch Over 60 Space Missions in 2023 - Space Agency

China plans to carry out over 60 space missions in 2023, launching more than 200 spacecraft into orbit, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) China plans to carry out over 60 space missions in 2023, launching more than 200 spacecraft into orbit, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Wednesday.

"In 2023, CASC plans to arrange more than 60 space missions, launch more than 200 spacecraft and carry out a series of major tasks," the agency said in a statement on WeChat.

By the end of 2023, China aims to break the national record for the number of space launches � 64 space missions, with 188 spacecraft launched into orbit � achieved last year. In particular, Beijing intends to send the Tianzhou-6 unmanned cargo spacecraft, as well as Shenzhou-16 and Shenzhou-17 manned spacecraft, to the Tiangong space station.

China actively developed its space program in 2022 and finished the construction of its orbital station � Tiangong. The basic structure of the T-shaped station consists of the Tianhe core module and two laboratory modules � Wentian and Mengtian � docked to it. The station can host up to six people at the same time during a crew rotation change. The operational life of the station is 15 years and should end in 2038. In December, Chinese taikonauts held a successful in-orbit rotation of crews at the Tiangong space station for the first time in the country's history.