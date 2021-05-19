China prepares to launch rocket carrying space station supplies

China is preparing to launch a rocket carrying supplies for its new space station just days after landing a rover on Mars, as it hustles ahead with its extraterrestrial ambitions

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :China is preparing to launch a rocket carrying supplies for its new space station just days after landing a rover on Mars, as it hustles ahead with its extraterrestrial ambitions.

Beijing has pumped billions into its space programme in a bid to make up ground on pioneers Russia and the United States, with ambitious projects in Earth orbit and the landing of uncrewed craft on the Moon and Mars.

In the upcoming mission, the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft will blast off on a 14-tonne Long March 7 rocket, and is expected to carry essentials such as food and space suits to the core module.

The space station -- named Tiangong, meaning "heavenly palace" -- will need around 10 missions in total to complete assembly in orbit.

Officials have not given an exact time for the latest mission, but say it will be launched from the southern island of Hainan.

China's maritime authorities have issued a navigation alert mentioning a "rocket launching" between 1700 GMT and 1800 GMT on Wednesday (between 1 am and 2 am in China), according to the Japanese Coast Guard website.