UrduPoint.com

China Prepares To Launch Tianzhou-4 Cargo Spacecraft

Daniyal Sohail Published May 07, 2022 | 01:00 PM

The combination of the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y5 carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Saturday

WENCHANG,Hainan,May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :The combination of the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y5 carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Saturday.

The CMSA said the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time.

The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, the CMSA added.

