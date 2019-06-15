China probes FedEx after Huawei parcels misrouted: state media

China on Friday launched an investigation into FedEx for "failing to deliver express packages" to the correct addresses in the country, state media said, after the US delivery service misrouted some Huawei parcels

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ):China on Friday launched an investigation into FedEx for "failing to deliver express packages" to the correct addresses in the country, state media said, after the US delivery service misrouted some Huawei parcels.

"China's relevant government department has started an investigation into FedEx, delivering a notice of inquiry to FedEx China on Friday," reported Chinese official news agency Xinhua.