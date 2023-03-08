China Progressing to Match or Surpass US as Space Power by 2045 - US Intel Report

China is making progress toward its goal of becoming a world-class space leader capable of matching or surpassing the United States by 2045, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) China is making progress toward its goal of becoming a world-class space leader capable of matching or surpassing the United States by 2045, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a report on Wednesday.

"China is steadily progressing toward its goal of becoming a world-class space leader, with the intent to match or surpass the United States by 2045. Even by 2030, China probably will achieve world-class status in all but a few space technology areas. China's space activities are designed to advance its global standing and strengthen its attempts to erode U.S. influence across military, technological, economic, and diplomatic spheres," the 2023 Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community said.