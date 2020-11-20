UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Ready To Develop Space Tech Cooperation With Other Countries - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:00 PM

China Ready to Develop Space Tech Cooperation With Other Countries - Space Agency

China is ready to actively develop space technology cooperation with other countries, with Beijing being committed to a peaceful use of space resources, Wu Yanhua, the vice administrator of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) China is ready to actively develop space technology cooperation with other countries, with Beijing being committed to a peaceful use of space resources, Wu Yanhua, the vice administrator of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), said.

"Amid the constantly changing global situation, China, as before, will be adhering to a more active and open stance on space, deepen international exchanges and cooperation, develop and use space resources peacefully, and constantly advance space technologies for the benefit of all of humanity," Wu said at an international symposium on peaceful use of space technology.

The CNSA official stressed the importance of space technologies for post-coronavirus recovery, specifically the role of satellite communications and navigation for the economic recovery.

"The Chinese government summarized in a timely manner the experience it acquired in this regard and is ready to share it with other countries to assist pandemic control," Wu said, adding that China was also open to sharing satellite data.

According to the official, China's priorities in the development of space technology include developing space infrastructure and enhancing satellite capabilities, as well as promoting international coordination and cooperation on various projects of global significance, such as climate change and disaster control.

Related Topics

Technology China Beijing All Government Share

Recent Stories

Led by Ms.Shreen Arshad Khan,Vice President,South ..

14 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 15 more lives; 609 cases reported ..

2 minutes ago

Israel's Defense Minister Temporarily Replaces Pri ..

2 minutes ago

AIOU postpones examinations in AJK amid possible l ..

2 minutes ago

Young Pakistani trader based in China to import 10 ..

2 minutes ago

Speakers discuss methods to further enhance Pak-Ch ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.