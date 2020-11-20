China Ready to Develop Space Tech Cooperation With Other Countries - Space Agency

China is ready to actively develop space technology cooperation with other countries, with Beijing being committed to a peaceful use of space resources, Wu Yanhua, the vice administrator of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) China is ready to actively develop space technology cooperation with other countries, with Beijing being committed to a peaceful use of space resources, Wu Yanhua, the vice administrator of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), said.

"Amid the constantly changing global situation, China, as before, will be adhering to a more active and open stance on space, deepen international exchanges and cooperation, develop and use space resources peacefully, and constantly advance space technologies for the benefit of all of humanity," Wu said at an international symposium on peaceful use of space technology.

The CNSA official stressed the importance of space technologies for post-coronavirus recovery, specifically the role of satellite communications and navigation for the economic recovery.

"The Chinese government summarized in a timely manner the experience it acquired in this regard and is ready to share it with other countries to assist pandemic control," Wu said, adding that China was also open to sharing satellite data.

According to the official, China's priorities in the development of space technology include developing space infrastructure and enhancing satellite capabilities, as well as promoting international coordination and cooperation on various projects of global significance, such as climate change and disaster control.