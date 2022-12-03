China Ready to Strengthen High-Tech Cooperation With Russia - Vice Premier

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Russia in traditional and new sectors, including space, aviation and information technology, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said on Friday.

"(We are ready) to actively develop cooperation in new areas as well, such as information technology, environmental protection and urban construction," Hu Chunhua was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

The official also said that China is ready to deepen cooperation in traditional areas such as agriculture, transport, aviation and space.

"China is ready to make every effort together with Russia to implement the results of regular meetings of the two countries' prime ministers based on the consensus reached by the leaders of the two nations," the official added.

Hu Chunhua also stated China's readiness to strengthen the positive dynamics in the development of Russian-Chinese trade and investment cooperation.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Hu Chunhua held the 26th meeting of the Russian-Chinese commission on the preparation for regular meetings of heads of government in a videoconference on Friday. The event was held on the eve of the 27th regular meeting of Russian and Chinese heads of government, which is scheduled to take place later this month.