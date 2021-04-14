UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Releases Lunar Sample Data Online

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

China releases lunar sample data online

China's space agency has released an online database of the first batch of the lunar samples brought back by the Chang'e-5 probe

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :China's space agency has released an online database of the first batch of the lunar samples brought back by the Chang'e-5 probe.

Researchers and the public can access the Lunar and Deep Space Exploration Scientific Data and Sample Release System via the website www.clep.org.

cn, where they can apply for data and samples, according to the China National Space Administration, which announced the release of the database Tuesday.

The Chang'e-5 probe, which returned to Earth on Dec. 17, 2020, retrieved a total of 1,731 grams of lunar samples, mainly rocks and soil from the lunar surface.

According to China's lunar sample management regulations, the lunar samples will be generally used for four purposes, namely permanent storage, backup permanent storage, research and public welfare.

Related Topics

China 2020 From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam finishes South Africa ODIs as No.1 rank ..

17 minutes ago

PM wishes happy Baisakhi to Sikh community

19 minutes ago

Flick mulls future after Bayern Munich exit Champi ..

23 seconds ago

PESCO to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricit ..

25 seconds ago

Afghan Parliament Speaker Believes Foreign Troops ..

27 seconds ago

Somali president signs law extending mandate for t ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.