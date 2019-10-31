UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Rolls Out 5G Services In Race To Narrow Tech Gap

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 03:52 PM

China rolls out 5G services in race to narrow tech gap

China's three major state telecom operators rolled out 5G wireless technology Thursday, as the country races to narrow its technology gap with the US amid a bruising trade war

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :China's three major state telecom operators rolled out 5G wireless technology Thursday, as the country races to narrow its technology gap with the US amid a bruising trade war.

China Mobile, the country's largest carrier, announced its 5G services were available in 50 cities -- including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen -- with packages starting from 128 Yuan ($18) a month.

Rivals China Telecom and China Unicom are also offering services at comparable prices in major cities, according to notices on their websites.

The ultra-fast mobile internet service -- which is 100 times faster than existing 4g networks -- allows consumers to download full-length films within seconds, or use apps with virtual reality.

The technology will also pave the way for driverless cars, further automation in factories, and allow users to remotely control appliances such as coffee makers and ovens via the internet.

China is expected to be a front-runner in the adoption of 5G services with over 170 million 5G subscribers by next year, according to estimates by China Telecom.

Related Topics

Internet Film And Movies Technology Mobile China Shenzhen Beijing Shanghai 4G 5G From Million

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics third-quarter net profit slump ..

6 minutes ago

China's central bank skips reverse repos for 4th d ..

6 minutes ago

Azadi March postponed till tomorrow

30 minutes ago

In Iraq protests, counting the dead is a dangerous ..

2 minutes ago

Migrants on Greek islands 'on edge of catastrophe' ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese hospital suspends staff over JJ Lin medica ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.