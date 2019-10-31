China rolls out 5G services in race to narrow tech gap

China's three major state telecom operators rolled out 5G wireless technology Thursday, as the country races to narrow its technology gap with the US amid a bruising trade war

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 )

China Mobile, the country's largest carrier, announced its 5G services were available in 50 cities -- including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen -- with packages starting from 128 Yuan ($18) a month.

Rivals China Telecom and China Unicom are also offering services at comparable prices in major cities, according to notices on their websites.

The ultra-fast mobile internet service -- which is 100 times faster than existing 4g networks -- allows consumers to download full-length films within seconds, or use apps with virtual reality.

The technology will also pave the way for driverless cars, further automation in factories, and allow users to remotely control appliances such as coffee makers and ovens via the internet.

China is expected to be a front-runner in the adoption of 5G services with over 170 million 5G subscribers by next year, according to estimates by China Telecom.