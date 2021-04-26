China Says Opposes Any Unilateral Sanctions as US Hits Russia Over Meddling, Cyber Claims

Beijing opposes the policy of any unilateral sanctions or threats to impose them, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday, commenting on the recent US punitive measures against Russia

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Beijing opposes the policy of any unilateral sanctions or threats to impose them, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday, commenting on the recent US punitive measures against Russia.

"We oppose the arbitrary use of unilateral sanctions or threats to impose them," spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing.

Earlier this month, the United States slapped sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals as part of a new round of sanctions over Moscow's alleged cyberattacks and other hostile acts against US interests. Washington also expelled 10 Russian diplomats from the country and prohibited US entities from purchasing Russian government bonds during Primary placements.

According to charges laid out by the Biden administration, Russian intelligence was behind last year's SolarWinds hack on US information technology systems. Russia was also accused of interfering in the 2020 US election and waging chemical warfare. Moscow has denied the allegations as groundless.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the fresh round of sanctions as running contrary to the interests of the two nations. In response, Russia banned eight US citizens from entering the country, including US Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and FBI Director Christopher Wray.