China Sees Booming Mobile Internet Traffic During Spring Festival Holiday

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:19 PM

China sees booming mobile internet traffic during Spring Festival holiday

China's mobile data consumption saw remarkable growth during the country's seven-day Spring Festival holiday, official data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :China's mobile data consumption saw remarkable growth during the country's seven-day Spring Festival holiday, official data showed.

The holiday, which started on Feb. 11, saw mobile internet traffic surpass 3.57 million terabytes, up 23.4 percent from the figure for the 2020 Spring Festival holiday, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The consumption of mobile data saw rapid growth during the holiday as people chose online platforms to satisfy their shopping and entertainment needs, said the ministry.

From Jan. 28 to Feb. 16, data from Youku, a Chinese online video platform, showed that visits to the platform exceeded 2.3 billion, up 20 percent year on year. The ministry's data also showed that a total of 21.2 billion short messages were sent during the period.

