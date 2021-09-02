UrduPoint.com

China Sees Expansion In 5G Network Coverage

Daniyal Sohail 41 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:07 PM

China sees expansion in 5G network coverage

China has so far built 993,000 5G base stations, covering more than 95 percent of counties and 35 percent of rural townships, the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :China has so far built 993,000 5G base stations, covering more than 95 percent of counties and 35 percent of rural townships, the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

The number of 5G mobile phone users has exceeded 392 million, the ministry said at the 2021 World 5G Convention that opened Tuesday in Beijing.

The meeting attracted over 1,500 industry experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs from 20 countries participating online and offline, China news service reported.

The convention, themed "5G By All For All," focuses on jointly building digital infrastructure, promoting industrial cooperation, and facilitating international cooperation and industrial chain collaboration and innovation in the field of 5G.

The three-day event features forums, exhibitions, and a 5G-based application design competition. Eight of 11 forums focus on 5G applications in the industrial internet, carbon reduction, health, education, the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the media.

The World 5G Convention is the world's first international conference in the 5G field. The first edition of this event took place in Beijing in 2019.

Related Topics

Internet World Technology Education Mobile China Beijing 5G 2019 Olympics Media Event All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Irish Regulator Fines WhatsApp $266Mln for Noncomp ..

Irish Regulator Fines WhatsApp $266Mln for Noncompliance With Transparency Oblig ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt promoting investment: Mian Aslam

Govt promoting investment: Mian Aslam

3 minutes ago
 Absentia prayers of Ali Shah Geelani offered acros ..

Absentia prayers of Ali Shah Geelani offered across AJK

3 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Dua to be observed on Friday for Gilani's d ..

Youm-e-Dua to be observed on Friday for Gilani's departed soul

3 minutes ago
 FESCO issues power shutdown notice

FESCO issues power shutdown notice

3 minutes ago
 26 more die of corona in KP

26 more die of corona in KP

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.