UrduPoint.com

China Sees World's Most Space Launches In 2021

Daniyal Sohail Published December 31, 2021 | 04:03 PM

China sees world's most space launches in 2021

China has carried out 55 space launch missions in 2021, with this number ranking first in the world, said the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :China has carried out 55 space launch missions in 2021, with this number ranking first in the world, said the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) Thursday.

Among the missions, 48 launches were conducted by the Long March series carrier rockets, all successful. The missions also included four launches by the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket, one launch by the CERES-1 carrier rocket and two launches by the SQX-1 commercial carrier rocket.

China's Long March-3B rocket carrying a communication technology experiment satellite blasted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Thursday, marking a successful conclusion for the country's annual space launch missions.

As China's main high-orbit rocket, the CASC-developed launch vehicle and its modified versions mainly carry high-orbit communication satellites, commercial communication satellites, and the medium-high earth orbit satellites of Beidou-2 and Beidou-3 navigation satellites.

The year also witnessed the 400th launch mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, which marked a giant step forward in the strength of China's aerospace industry as well as its sci-tech strength, said the CASC.

Related Topics

World Technology China Long March Vehicle Xichang All From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

8 minutes ago
 Procurement of Covid - 19 Vaccine By NDMA

Procurement of Covid - 19 Vaccine By NDMA

16 minutes ago
 PM says 30 mln families of Punjab to get free medi ..

PM says 30 mln families of Punjab to get free medical treatment

35 minutes ago
 Usman Dar pledges for 'better youth employment opp ..

Usman Dar pledges for 'better youth employment opportunities in year 2022'

30 seconds ago
 SCBA requests CJP to defer Justice Ayesha A. Malik ..

SCBA requests CJP to defer Justice Ayesha A. Malik’s elevation to his successo ..

54 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.