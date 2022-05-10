China set to launch Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft

China will launch the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft early on Tuesday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has said

WENCHANG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :China will launch the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft early on Tuesday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has said.

The Long March-7 Y5 carrier rocket, carrying the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft, has been filled with propellant and is ready for its planned launch at approximately 2 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Tuesday, the CMSA said.