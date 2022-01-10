UrduPoint.com

China Sets 6G Speed World Record, 10 To 20 Times Faster Than 5G

Daniyal Sohail Published January 10, 2022 | 08:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :China has realized the world's fastest real-time transmission for terahertz wireless communication (THz) which is 10 to 20 times higher than 5G networks, China's Purple Mountain Laboratory announced .

With a home-developed 360-430 GHz high-end wireless communication system, the high-tech lab in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, has achieved 6G-oriented 100-200 Gbps (gigabits per second) real-time THz, China Global Television Network, (CGTN) reported .

You Xiaohu, principal investigator of the lab, said that terahertz transmission technologies are fundamental for 6G networks and will be widely used for realizing faster transmissions and in new-type applications such as AR, VR and the metaverse.

Furthermore, terahertz technologies can also be extensively used in communication in space and between satellites and to eventually realize integrated space-earth-sea communication.

