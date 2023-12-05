Open Menu

China Speeds Up Development Of 6G Technology

Daniyal Sohail Published December 05, 2023 | 09:59 PM

China speeds up development of 6G technology

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Tuesday announced measures to expedite the development and innovation of 6G technology

Dera ismail khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Tuesday announced measures to expedite the development and innovation of 6G technology.

The ministry has collaborated with pertinent departments to set development objectives, advance technological research and development, and foster global cooperation, said Zhang Yunming, vice minister of MIIT.

As part of its policy support, the ministry has also facilitated the formation of the IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group and allocated the 6GHz spectrum for 5G and 6G systems, he added.

In the subsequent steps, the ministry will solidify the foundations for 6G application and facilitate inter-sector collaboration to nurture a robust 6G ecosystem, while also propelling the formulation of globally unified 6G standards, Zhang said.

Related Topics

Technology China 5G Industry

Recent Stories

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on h ..

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 52nd Shahadat Anniversary t ..

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan Information department to organize wom ..

Balochistan Information department to organize women summits in 20 districts

6 minutes ago
 Authorities urged to take stern action against kil ..

Authorities urged to take stern action against killers of PEC Assistant Registra ..

40 seconds ago
 ECP to have full security for holding next electio ..

ECP to have full security for holding next elections in peaceful environment: Bu ..

42 seconds ago
 Economy steadily progressing towards recovery, rev ..

Economy steadily progressing towards recovery, revival: Report

1 hour ago
 Currently rice export third largest sector in coun ..

Currently rice export third largest sector in country's economy: REAP leaders

1 hour ago
HESCO Chief heard problems of consumers on Faceboo ..

HESCO Chief heard problems of consumers on Facebook live session

1 hour ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants of 8 PTI leaders

ATC issues arrest warrants of 8 PTI leaders

2 hours ago
 Israeli troops battle Hamas in southern Gaza

Israeli troops battle Hamas in southern Gaza

2 hours ago
 UK signs new migration treaty with Rwanda

UK signs new migration treaty with Rwanda

2 hours ago
 Meeting deliberates on strengthening police force ..

Meeting deliberates on strengthening police force in merged districts

2 hours ago
 Israeli strike kills Lebanese soldier: Lebanese ar ..

Israeli strike kills Lebanese soldier: Lebanese army

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology