China Successfully Carries Out Its First Space Launch This Year - CASC

Daniyal Sohail Published January 09, 2023 | 08:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) China has successfully launched the Shijian-23 satellite, completing its first space launch this year, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) informs.

The launch was carried out on Monday using a modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket, at 6:00 a.

m. local time (22:00 GMT on Sunday), CASC said.

The Shijian-23 scientific research satellite was launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan.

It later entered its planned orbit successfully, CASC said.

