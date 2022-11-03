UrduPoint.com

China Successfully Completes Assembly Of T-Shaped Tiangong Space Station

Daniyal Sohail Published November 03, 2022 | 12:20 PM

China Successfully Completes Assembly of T-Shaped Tiangong Space Station

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) China successfully completed the assembly of the T-shaped Tiangong space station on Thursday with the transposition and redocking of the Mengtian laboratory cabin module to the core module, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.

"The transposition of the Mengtian laboratory cabin module was successfully completed on November 3 at 9:32 a.m. local time (01:32 GMT) ... The crew of the Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft will enter Mengtian in the afternoon," the CMSA said in a statement.

The process of Mengtian's detachment from the station and docking with the Tianhe core module took about one hour.

"The transposition of the Mengtian laboratory cabin module marks the completion of the Chinese space station's T-shape basic structure assembly," the statement read.

The launch of the Mengtian laboratory module took place at 3:37 p.m. local time (07:37 GMT) on October 31 from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan, using the Long March 5 carrier rocket.

The construction of the T-shaped Tiangong space station officially began in April 2021, when the Tianhe core module was successfully launched into orbit. Two laboratory modules - Wentian and Mengtian - are connected to Tianhe. The station can host up to six people at the same time during a crew rotation change. The operational life of the station is 15 years and should end in 2038.

Related Topics

Assembly China Long March Same April October November From P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

3 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

12 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

12 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

12 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

13 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.