China Successfully Concludes Tests of New Generation Spacecraft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) China's next-generation spaceship, which is expected to carry out manned missions to the Moon and future space stations, landed successfully on Friday, the China Manned Space (CMS) office said in a statement on its official website.

"At 01:49 p.m. (05:49 GMT) on May 8, 2020, the test capsule of our nation's new generation manned spaceship landed successfully in the designated Dongfeng landing area.

The trial was a complete success," the statement said.

The new spaceship was launched on Tuesday and spent two days and 19 hours in space, the statement added.

According to the statement, the spaceship is expected to allow for an increase in the number of astronauts and cargo load in China's manned spaceship program.

According to previous statements from the CMS, China is preparing to launch a manned mission to the Moon and establish a new space station.