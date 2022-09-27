UrduPoint.com

China Successfully Launches 3 Shiyan Research Satellites - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail Published September 27, 2022 | 10:50 AM

China Successfully Launches 3 Shiyan Research Satellites - Space Agency

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) China successfully launched three Shiyan type research satellites with the Long March-6 carrier rocket on Tuesday morning, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said.

The launch of the Shiyan-16A, Shiyan-16B and Shiyan-17 satellites took place at 7:50 a.m. local time (23:50 GMT Monday) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province in northern China.

The satellite group is intended for geological research, prevention and mitigation of natural disasters, the data will also be used in urban planning.

The current mission was the 10th for the Long March-6 Changzheng-6 carrier rocket and the 440th launch for the Long March type carrier rockets.

In 2021, China set a new national record for the number of space launches per year - 55. The previous record of 39 launches was recorded in 2018 and repeated in 2020. Meanwhile, the absolute record holder for the number of space launches per year is the Soviet Union with 108 launches in 1982; the United States is in second place with 77 launches in 1966.

Related Topics

Technology China Long March Shiyan Taiyuan United States 2018 2020 From Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritim ..

Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritime Border by End of Month - Sou ..

10 hours ago
 Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance min ..

Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance minister

10 hours ago
 Imran to face punishment in 'Toshakhana' case: Ran ..

Imran to face punishment in 'Toshakhana' case: Rana Sana Ullah

10 hours ago
 US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in ..

US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in Iran Internet Freedom Push - S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.