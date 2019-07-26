UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Successfully Launches 3 Yaogan-30 Satellites Into Orbit - Aerospace Corporation

Daniyal Sohail 41 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:30 AM

China Successfully Launches 3 Yaogan-30 Satellites Into Orbit - Aerospace Corporation

China has successfully launched a group of three research Yaogan-30 satellites into the orbit, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Frida

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) China has successfully launched a group of three research Yaogan-30 satellites into the orbit, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Friday.

The launch of the carrier rocket Long March 2C took place at 11:57 a.m.

local time (3:57 GMT) on Friday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's southern Sichuan province. Shortly after the launch, all three satellites were reported to have reached the intended orbit.

The satellites will be used for electromagnetic probes.

On Thursday, Сhina carried out an inaugural launch of two research satellites into orbit aboard the SQX-1 Y1 carrier rocket made by iSpace, a private Chinese rocket manufacturer.

Related Topics

Technology China Long March Xichang All From Satellites

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking 26 July ..

43 seconds ago

US State Secretary Calls Saudi Arabia Partner in P ..

31 minutes ago

Dyson buying second Singapore luxury property: rep ..

31 minutes ago

France's Macron invites British PM Johnson to visi ..

41 minutes ago

SBU Officers Were Not Rude Toward Crew of Detained ..

41 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan visits shrine of Qalandar Lal S ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.