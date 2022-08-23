UrduPoint.com

China Successfully Launches Experimental Satellite Chuangxin-16 Into Orbit - CASIC

Daniyal Sohail Published August 23, 2022 | 10:50 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) China has successfully launched into orbit experimental satellite Chuangxin-16 developed by the Chinese academy of sciences, the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) said on Tuesday.

The launch took place at 10:36 a.m.

local time (02:36 GMT) on Tuesday at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, the CASIC said on social media. The satellite was delivered into space by Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully soon after the launch.

Chuangxin-16 will be mainly used for scientific experiments and verifying new technologies.

The flight marked the 16th launch using the Kuaizhou-1A rocket.

