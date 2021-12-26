UrduPoint.com

China Successfully Launches New Optical Satellite Into Orbit - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 21 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) China has successfully launched a new optical satellite, Ziyuan-1 02E, into orbit for remote sensing of Earth's surface, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said on Sunday.

The launch was carried out at 11:11 am local time (03:11 GMT) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the country's northwestern province of Shaanxi, using a Long March-4C (also known as Changzheng 4) launch vehicle, the CNSA said.

As well as taking photos of Earth's surface, the Ziyuan-1 02E will study and systematize terrestrial natural resources, the space agency added.

In addition to Ziyuan-1 02E, a small scientific satellite, which is part of the China-Africa space exploration project nicknamed Xiwang (Hope), was also sent into the orbit to be used as a research platform for high school students.

This is the 403rd launch of the Changzheng 4 launch vehicles.

