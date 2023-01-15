UrduPoint.com

China Successfully Orbits 14 Satellites Atop Long March-2D Rocket - Space Corporation

Daniyal Sohail Published January 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

China Successfully Orbits 14 Satellites Atop Long March-2D Rocket - Space Corporation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) China successfully orbited 14 research satellites atop a Long March-2D carrier rocket, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Sunday.

The launch was conducted at 11:14 a.

m, Beijing time (03:14 GMT) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province in northern China.

According to CASC, 14 satellites include Qilu-2 and Qilu-3 that will be mainly used for remote sensing of the Earth in order to prevent natural disasters and address their consequences, for environmental monitoring and emergency management.

It is already the 462th mission for China's Long March rockets, Chinese media reported.

Related Topics

Technology China Long March Taiyuan Beijing Sunday Media From Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

6 minutes ago
 Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Khalfan bin Kharbash

12 hours ago
 DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

14 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.