China Successfully Orbits 2 Satellites Launched On Kuaizhou-1A Rocket - Space Corporation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Two Chinese research satellites launched on board the Kuaizhou-1A solid-fueled carrier rocket successfully reached the orbit on Saturday, the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation said.

The launch took place at 07:41 a.m. (23:41 GMT on Friday) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi desert in the northwest of China.

One of the satellites will be used in microgravity studies, while the other vehicle will be involved in solar sail technology experiments.

The launch is the third mission for the Kuaizhou-1 series of rockets. The first mission was launched in January 2017.

The vehicles are designed to be mainly used in commercial launches and bringing satellites of up to 300 kilograms (661 Pounds) to the low Earth orbit.

