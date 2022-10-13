China Successfully Orbits S-SAR01 Environmental Monitoring Satellite - CASC

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) China on Thursday successfully orbited the S-SAR01 satellite for Earth remote sensing and environmental monitoring, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in a statement.

The launch took place at 6:53 a.m. local time (10:53 p.m. GMT Wednesday) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province in northern China using the Long March-2C launch vehicle.

Some time after the launch, the satellite successfully entered the specified orbit.

The satellite will be mainly used by China's emergencies and environment ministries for remote sensing of the Earth in order to prevent natural disasters and address their consequences, for environmental monitoring and emergency management.

Satellite data will be used in areas such as protection of natural and water resources, agriculture and forestry, and earthquake monitoring.