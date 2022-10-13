UrduPoint.com

China Successfully Orbits S-SAR01 Environmental Monitoring Satellite - CASC

Daniyal Sohail Published October 13, 2022 | 08:20 AM

China Successfully Orbits S-SAR01 Environmental Monitoring Satellite - CASC

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) China on Thursday successfully orbited the S-SAR01 satellite for Earth remote sensing and environmental monitoring, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in a statement.

The launch took place at 6:53 a.m. local time (10:53 p.m. GMT Wednesday) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province in northern China using the Long March-2C launch vehicle.

Some time after the launch, the satellite successfully entered the specified orbit.

The satellite will be mainly used by China's emergencies and environment ministries for remote sensing of the Earth in order to prevent natural disasters and address their consequences, for environmental monitoring and emergency management.

Satellite data will be used in areas such as protection of natural and water resources, agriculture and forestry, and earthquake monitoring.

Related Topics

Earthquake Technology Water China Agriculture Vehicle Taiyuan From P

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

8 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

8 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

8 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

8 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

8 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

8 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.