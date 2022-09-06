China Successfully Puts 2 Experimental Satellites in Orbit - Space Corporation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) China has successfully put two experimental satellites, CentiSpace-1 S3/S4, in orbit using the Kuaizhou-1A launch vehicle, the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) said on Tuesday.

The launch took place on Tuesday at 10:24 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT) from the Jiuquan satellite launch center in China's northwest Gansu Province, the CASIC said on social media.

It is the 17th launch of the Kuaizhou series rockets. The first one took place in January 2017. Rockets of this series are mainly intended for commercial launches.