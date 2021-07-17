China Successfully Tests Reusable Suborbital Vehicle - China Space Agency

China successfully tested a reusable suborbital vehicle on Friday, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in a statement

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) China successfully tested a reusable suborbital vehicle on Friday, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in a statement.

The spacecraft was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and made a successful horizontal landing at Alxa League in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in the north of the country.

No information is yet available on the duration of the flight or name of the ship.

The development of reusable space vehicles is "an important symbol of China's transformation from a space power to a great space power," the CASC said.