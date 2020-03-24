China Telecom launches around 75,000 5G base stations

China Telecom, one of the major telecommunications operators of China, has put about 75,000 5G base stations in operation nationwide, industrial data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :China Telecom, one of the major telecommunications operators of China, has put about 75,000 5G base stations in operation nationwide, industrial data showed.

Actively promoting work resumption amid the epidemic outbreak, the company aims at completing the construction of 300,000 5G base stations by the end of this year.

China Telecom will work with China Unicom, another telecom giant, to build 250,000 5G base stations across the country by the end of the third quarter.

According to the plan, the two firms will build 16,000 shared 5G base stations in Zhejiang Province in the first half of the year and 30,000 stations in Jiangsu Province by the end of the third quarter, while a 5G mobile gigabit network covering central urban areas and major towns of Shanghai is expected to be built by the end of the year.

The country will expedite the construction of "new infrastructure" projects such as 5G networks and data centers, shoring up information services for the new consumption.