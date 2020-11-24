UrduPoint.com
China To Begin Construction Of Its Space Station Next Year - Aerospace Corporation

Daniyal Sohail 31 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:40 AM

China to Begin Construction of Its Space Station Next Year - Aerospace Corporation

WENCHANG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) China is set to begin construction of its orbital space station next year, deputy head of the Chang Zheng 5 (Long March 5) launch vehicle project of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), Qu Yiguang, told reporters.

"Since the appearance of the Chang Zheng 5 launch vehicle, it has been determined that it will carry out the mission of launching China's largest spacecraft," Qu said.

"Starting next year, we are going to start carrying out launches as part of the mission to build out country's space station," the official said.

The station was named "Tiangong" (Heaven's Palace); earlier, two Chinese space laboratories, Tiangong 1 and Tiangong 2, operated in orbit. Three Chinese astronauts or six people during a crew change can be on the station simultaneously. The station is expected to be completed by 2022 with a total of 12 missions.

