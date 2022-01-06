UrduPoint.com

China To Complete Building Of Space Station In 2022

Daniyal Sohail Published January 06, 2022 | 02:10 PM

China to complete building of space station in 2022

China will complete the building of its space station in 2022, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

BEIJING, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :China will complete the building of its space station in 2022, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The country will see 40-plus space launches in 2022, including multiple manned space flights, the company said at a recent conference on its plan for the new year.

It plans to launch two cargo craft, two Shenzhou spaceships and two laboratory modules of China's planned space station within the year.

Other missions relating to the space station include in-orbital rendezvous and docking, extravehicular activities and spacecraft return.The Long March-6A carrier rocket will also make its maiden flight in 2022.

Related Topics

Technology China Company

Recent Stories

Lahore’s air quality improves after rainfall

Lahore’s air quality improves after rainfall

26 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

6 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong stocks close higher

6 minutes ago
 PBM to establish 13 more Panagahs in 2022

PBM to establish 13 more Panagahs in 2022

11 minutes ago
 Messi tests negative for COVID-19, already back in ..

Messi tests negative for COVID-19, already back in Paris

11 minutes ago
 MoMA, KJP to provide soft loans for capacity build ..

MoMA, KJP to provide soft loans for capacity building of Balochistan's fishermen ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.