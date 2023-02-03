China to Construct Ocean Observation Satellite Station in Antarctica - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) has won a contract to build a ground station in Antarctica to support a network of satellites for remote ocean observation and research, China's state-affiliated media reported Thursday.

This station will observe the ocean's color, temperature and other parameters to help prevent maritime disasters and monitor the exploitation of marine resources, the Global Times reported.

The project will be jointly implemented by the Chinese public institution under the Ministry of Natural Resources, National Satellite Ocean Application Service, and the country's major high-tech company, CASIC, at China's scientific research Zhongshan Station in Antarctica, the report read.

The contract was estimated at 43.95 million Yuan ($6.5 million), Chinese media reported. No definite date for the start and completion of construction has been given.