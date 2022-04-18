UrduPoint.com

China To Cooperate With Countries Committed To Peaceful Space Use - Foreign Ministry

Daniyal Sohail Published April 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

China to Cooperate With Countries Committed to Peaceful Space Use - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) China is ready to expand cooperation with countries that advocate the peaceful use of space, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"China is ready to work with all countries and regions committed to the peaceful use of space in order to further develop international cooperation and contacts," Wang said at a briefing.

According to the spokesman, foreign astronauts are welcome to visit the Chinese Tiangong modular space station for further effective joint work.

Wang added that the Tiangong space station was the first such object in history open to all UN member states.

He added that to date, nine projects from 17 countries and 23 organizations have been selected as the first batch of scientific experiments to be conducted at the space station.

China has been actively developing its national space program in the recent years. On April 29, the country began the construction of the multi-module Tiangong orbital station and successfully launched the Tianhe core module. The construction of the station is expected to be completed later this year. The station can simultaneously accommodate three astronauts or six people during a crew change.

