China To Create Satellite Constellation To Explore Deep Space By 2030 - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published April 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) China will develop an experimental model of a satellite constellation for the deep space exploration by 2030, China's state-run Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday citing a deep space exploration project official.

The project named Queqiao (Magpie Bridge) will be developed in three phases, the chief designer of the deep space exploration project, Wu Yanhua, told Xinhua.

Within the first phase, a pilot of the satellite constellation is expected to be built by 2030.

It will assist China's lunar exploration program and the construction of the International Lunar Research Station, Xinhua reported.

A basic satellite constellation will be completed around 2040 in the second phase of the project to support manned exploration of Moon and deep space, planets Venus and Mars in particular. Around 2050, an extended model of the constellation is expected to be built to explore Venus, Mars, giant planets and the edge of the Solar System, Wu added.

