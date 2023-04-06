Close
China To Deepen Cooperation With France In Space, Nuclear Energy - Xi Jinping

Daniyal Sohail Published April 06, 2023 | 07:38 PM

China to Deepen Cooperation With France in Space, Nuclear Energy - Xi Jinping

China will strengthen collaboration with France in aerospace and nuclear energy, Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) China will strengthen collaboration with France in aerospace and nuclear energy, Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

"Both countries will deepen their traditional cooperation in aerospace, civil nuclear power and other areas; they will also cultivate new growth points for partnership, such as green development and scientific and technical innovations, including shared construction of the carbon-neutral center and intensifying joint training of highly qualified personnel," Xi was quoted by China Central Television as saying following his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing.

The two countries will also make efforts to provide fair and non-discriminatory business environment for both countries' companies, Xi added.

Macron is paying a visit to China from April 5-7. It is Macron's third trip to China as the French president.

