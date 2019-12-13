UrduPoint.com
China To Empower Social Services With Internet Technologies

China will improve social services by leveraging internet technologies to benefit people's livelihood

China will improve social services by leveraging internet technologies to benefit people's livelihood.

Efforts will be made to boost the supply of social service resources by digitization and promote the development of virtual hospitals, libraries, museums and sports fields, said a document issued by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and other six agencies.

Information technology will also be used to expand social services in underdeveloped areas and improve service quality, according to the document.

Meanwhile, the NDRC called for efforts to stimulate market vitality and optimize the environment for the development of social services.

Social services relate to various fields like medical treatment, elderly care, childcare, household service, culture, tourism and sports.

