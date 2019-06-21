UrduPoint.com
China To Enhance Industrial Internet Security

Fri 21st June 2019

China will step up efforts to enhance the security of industrial internet as the technology concerns the safety of the real economy, said an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Friday

As important new-generation information technology, industrial internet provides a foundation for the digital, internet and intelligent transformation and upgrading of manufacturing industry, said Wang Xinzhe, chief economist with the MIIT, at a conference.

The ministry will roll out related documents and improve the security management system for industrial internet so as to foster a comprehensive, profound and diverse development order for the sector.

China will also strengthen the research, development and application of industrial internet related products and technology, he said.

