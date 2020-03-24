China to expand standalone 5G network construction

China will support telecom operators to expand standalone 5G network coverage and capacity, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The standalone 5G network, known as the "real" 5G deployment with the 5G core as its center, makes full use of the 5G mobile network covering high throughput, low latency communications, massive IoT and network slicing.

Meanwhile, telecommunication enterprises should further optimize the operation processes of equipment procurement, survey design and engineering construction to seize the construction period and mitigate the impact of the epidemic, said MIIT.

The country will also cultivate new consumption models, speed up the migration to 5G, and promote the development of "5G plus medical health," "5G plus industrial internet" and "5G plus car networking."